Bold Care launches BH.ai chatbot to empower men's wellness conversations

New Delhi: Bold Care, the sexual health and wellness brand, has launched their proprietary chatbot BH.ai—aapka bada bhai.

According to the company, it is an intuitive AI chatbot with a heart of gold and one that follows the ultimate bro code.

Aptly named to embody the spirit of brotherhood, BH.ai isn’t just a chatbot; it’s your digital buddy, fluently conversant in Indian languages, especially Hindi, and always ready to lend an empathetic ear.

Designed to foster open, judgment-free conversations, it offers personalised experience.

In a statement, the company wrote, “It blends modern-day wit with age-old wisdom, feeling like a chat with your closest friend—someone who listens, contemplates, and offers impactful solutions with absolute discretion.”

To celebrate the launch, Bold Care’s Co-founder Rahul Krishnan brought a playful twist with a campaign on X (formerly Twitter). Users were invited to engage in conversations with BH.ai and share screenshots of the chatbot’s responses.

With a prize pool of Rs 50,000, daily winners were rewarded Rs 10,000 for their creativity and humour in their exchanges with BH.ai.

In addition, Bold Care teamed up with influencer Bhavesh Manglani to create an awareness video. The video captures Manglani having a candid wellness chat with BH.ai, accompanied by his father’s heartwarming advice.

Rahul Krishnan, Co-founder of Bold Care said, "When you put your arm across your buddy’s shoulder and say, ‘Bhai hu tera, khul ke baat kar!’, this one statement means, ‘I’m here for you, bro!’ Just pour all your questions, concerns, and doubts to me, and I’ll dish out answers that help. Our goal through this was to redefine wellness support by making technology relatable, fun, and profoundly human. Men’s health has long been a taboo, and we wanted to change the narrative. BH.ai is our way of saying, ‘It’s okay to talk.’ On International Men’s Day and beyond, we’re empowering men with a confidant they can trust. BH.ai is not just AI—it’s bhai: your brother, your buddy, your safe space. So, to all the brothers out there, it’s time to stop bottling things up. BH.ai is here, ready to talk. Ready to listen. Ready to make wellness a team effort.”