Bodhitree signs Rs 500 crore MoU with Assam Govt to establish global media and cultural hub in Guwahati

The planned facilities for hub include Media City, wellness resort, immersive India Pavilion to showcase country’s cultural diversity. Similar projects are planned across country

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Bodhitree Assam MoU
New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Rs 500 Crore with the Government of Assam on February 26, 2025, to establish a global media, and cultural hub in Guwahati.

The upcoming hub is aimed at driving economic growth, creating jobs, and boosting tourism. The planned facilities include a Media City, a wellness resort, and an immersive India Pavilion to showcase the country’s cultural diversity.

These amenities aim to address the growing demand for global media and entertainment infrastructure in the state.

Similar projects are planned by Bodhitree across the country.

Mautik Tolia, CEO, Bodhitree Multimedia, stated, "We are proud to partner with the Government of Assam to establish a world-class ecosystem that will position Assam as a global hub for media, sports, and wellness. This initiative is designed to attract international studios with state-of-the-art facilities, significantly boosting entertainment tourism in the region.”

Tolia added, “Our shared vision with the Government of Assam focuses on creating a vibrant environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and economic growth. We appreciate the Government of Assam’s commitment to this transformative project, which will not only enhance the region's appeal but also create lasting opportunities for local communities."

