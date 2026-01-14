New Delhi: boAt has elevated Sammyak Jain to Business Head, International Business, as the audio and wearables brand sharpens its focus on growth across global markets.

In his expanded role, Jain will oversee boAt’s international business strategy, including market entry and expansion across priority geographies, partnerships, and the development of operating models to support overseas operations. He will continue to hold responsibility for Enterprise and ODM Sales, along with Strategy and Operations.

Jain has been part of boAt’s leadership team since 2022 and has worked across strategic planning and operational execution. Prior to joining boAt, he spent close to six years at Bain & Company, where he advised Indian and global organisations on growth, strategy and operational transformation. His earlier experience includes roles at Rocket Internet, along with internships at Kearney and Deloitte.

He holds a BTech from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

Commenting on the company’s international expansion, Gaurav Nayya, CEO, boAt, said, “Global expansion is central to boAt’s long-term growth strategy. boAt’s journey beyond India is accelerating, with several international markets now becoming meaningful growth drivers. This elevation is part of our effort to strengthen leadership and sharpen our global execution.”

Commenting on his elevation, Sammyak Jain said, “This is an exciting moment for boAt as we take our India-born brand to the world. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to building high-impact international businesses that stay true to boAt’s bold, consumer-first DNA.”