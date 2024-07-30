BMEG appoints Rohit Shaw as Senior VP of Integrated Media

Delhi: Bharat Media and Entertainment Group (BMEG) has announced the appointment of two senior executives to strengthen its leadership team.

BMEG has appointed Rohit Shaw as the Senior Vice-President of Integrated Media for BMEG India. With over 14 years of experience in FMCG, QSR, and mobile sectors, he will lead the planning function nationally and strengthen BMEG India's Delhi operations. Meanwhile, Rrahul Deo Manerao joins as Business Head for West (Media), bringing more than two decades of industry experience in integrated media strategy, planning, and new business development.

Saurabh Jain, Country Head - Media at BMEG India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rohit and Rrahul, to BMEG India. Rohit's stellar background across agencies and brands, Rrahul's exceptional leadership skills, bring a powerful combination of talent to our team. These strategic additions are crucial as we continue to grow and innovate in the dynamic media landscape. I'm confident that their collective expertise will propel BMEG to new heights, enabling us to deliver even more remarkable results for our clients and solidify our position as a leader in the industry."

Shaw said, “I’m excited to join BMEG as the Senior Vice President of Integrated Media and contribute to our national strategy. I’m enthusiastic about working with our talented team to develop impactful media strategies and achieve significant results for BMEG.”

“I'm thrilled to join BMEG during this transformative time in the media industry," said Deo Manerao. "In my role as Business Head for West, I'm focused on harnessing the power of intelligence, creativity, and passion to propel BMEG's business growth in the market."