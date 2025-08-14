Bloomingdale PR announces GROW Wing to support brand expansion

New Delhi: Bloomingdale PR, a communications consultancy with operations in India and Singapore, has launched GROW, Global Reputation and Outreach Wing, a practice intended to assist brands expanding between India and Southeast Asia through strategic storytelling, reputation management, and influencer-led campaigns.

The company has a presence in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the UAE, and has worked for over a decade across various markets. The GROW initiative formalises its work in helping brands operate across Asia under one coordinated approach.

“Global expansion is no longer about presence alone; it’s about perception,” said Diana Fernandes, Founder and Group CEO, Bloomingdale Public Relations. “At Bloomingdale, we serve as the bridge and the backbone for brands navigating multiple markets. GROW ensures controlled messaging, strategic coordination, and storytelling that lands with precision, whether you’re entering India from Southeast Asia or expanding outwards.”

According to the company, the service offers tailored strategies for brands moving into new markets. This includes support for Southeast Asian companies entering India, with services such as end-to-end public relations, localised messaging, media engagement in both major and regional outlets, and integrated influencer campaigns. Conversely, it assists Indian businesses expanding into Southeast Asia by providing brand positioning, media outreach, and cultural alignment in countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The initiative also focuses on cross-market thought leadership, offering regional profiling for founders and executives through speaking opportunities, podcast placements, and storytelling in business and trade media. For corporate communications teams based in Mumbai or Singapore, the company says that having central points of contact for multiple key markets can provide greater responsiveness and cultural insight.