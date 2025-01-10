Blinkit launches 10-minute food delivery app ‘Bistro’

New Delhi: Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of Zomato, has announced the launch of Bistro, a standalone app designed for ultra-fast food delivery, promising to deliver meals in just 10 minutes.

This new offering marks Blinkit's entry into the competitive food delivery sector, operating independently from both its parent company Zomato and its own grocery delivery service.

The Bistro app is currently in a pilot phase, available in select areas of Gurugram, with the aim of testing and refining its product-market fit.

According to Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, Bistro focuses on delivering high-quality, canteen-type food that is both hot and fresh, without any use of preservatives or food processors.

Dhindsa emphasised the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "With Bistro, we are extending our ultra-fast delivery promise from groceries to food. We're investing in infrastructure and R&D to ensure we can deliver tasty dishes in under 10 minutes." This statement reflects Blinkit's strategy to leverage its existing network of dark stores and delivery systems, which are known for their efficiency in grocery deliveries, into the food sector.

The launch of Bistro places Blinkit directly in competition with other quick-delivery food services like Swiggy's Snacc, Zepto Cafe, and Ola Dash. Notably, this move by Blinkit comes right after Swiggy announced its own 10-minute food delivery service, suggesting a heating up in the race for speed in food delivery.

Bistro's menu includes a variety of items like samosas, burgers, sandwiches, and pastas, aiming to cater to the growing demand for quick, on-demand meals.