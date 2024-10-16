Blinkit introduces 10-minute return and exchange feature for footwear and clothing

New Delhi: Blinkit, the quick commerce subsidiary of Zomato, has launched a new feature that now allows customers to return or exchange any footwear or clothing item within just 10 minutes of delivery.
The addition of this feature helps address the general anxiety of customers surrounding the size and fit of the items bought.
In a post on X, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder of Blinkit, said, “This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear. This return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request.”
The feature aimed at further improving the shopping experience of customers was initially tried out in the Delhi-NCR region over a period of several weeks before being introduced in other major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.
Dhindsa also shared, “ The cool part—the return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request! We've been testing this in Delhi NCR for a couple of weeks and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. More cities to be added soon!"