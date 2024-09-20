Blinkit, Bigbasket steal the thunder; deliver iPhone 16 in 10 minutes

New Delhi: The much-anticipated iPhone 16 series began reaching directly to customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes through quick commerce platforms Blinkit and BigBasket in India on Friday.

The launch of the iPhone 16, which includes models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, was met with excitement across the country.

Blinkit, known for its rapid grocery delivery services, has now ventured into electronics, starting with the iPhone 16.

Similarly, BigBasket, traditionally a grocery delivery platform, has pivoted towards becoming a pure play quick commerce entity, introducing electronics with the iPhone 16 as its flagship offering.

Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder of Blinkit, announced on social media that they started delivering iPhones at 8 AM and anticipated crossing the 300 delivery mark within hours.

We started delivering iPhones at 8 AM - and we're going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes 🤯



Today is going to be one crazy day! pic.twitter.com/12oZfcY0Z8 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 20, 2024

This swift delivery is part of a larger trend where quick commerce platforms are redefining consumer expectations for speed and convenience.

The iPhone 16 models, featuring the new A18 chip optimized for generative AI models and a 48-megapixel camera, among other upgrades, are priced starting at Rs 79,900 for the base model.

These platforms have collaborated with key retailers and Apple partners to ensure stock availability and swift delivery, especially in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

This move by Blinkit and BigBasket into electronics isn't just about meeting consumer demand at launch but also about setting a new benchmark in retail speed.

The strategy reflects the growing trend in India's e-commerce sector, where quick commerce is not just complementing but challenging traditional e-commerce models.

As India's e-commerce market, already valued at significant billions, continues to evolve, the introduction of luxury items like the iPhone 16 through quick commerce highlights the shifting consumer behavior towards instant delivery.