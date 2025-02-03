BJP spends Rs 611.50 crore on ads during Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party spent around Rs 611.50 crore on media advertisements for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India.

The expenditure included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels.

The party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach.

Altogether, the party spent Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report.

The BJP, which secured a third consecutive term in the general elections, heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, as evident from its spending patterns.