Bisleri joins GMR Rugby Premier League as official hydration partner

New Delhi: Bisleri International has partnered with the inaugural season of the GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) as its Official Hydration Partner.

The league, which started on June 15, at Mumbai’s Andheri Sports Complex, is structured as a franchise-based Rugby 7s tournament.

The RPL features six city-based teams, Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers, and brings together domestic and international players, including Olympic medallists, World Champions, and former World Player of the Year recipients.

The tournament will see 34 matches played over a 15-day period, supported by a dedicated window from World Rugby.

Speaking of the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing at Bisleri International, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with GMR Rugby Premier League in its inaugural season a tournament that distinguishes itself through both its bold vision and international impact. This collaboration is part of Bisleri’s broader sports marketing program, which now includes 56 active partnerships across various disciplines. Through this association, we’re proud to support some of the world’s top rugby athletes with our premium hydration solutions, while engaging global sports fans through compelling content and immersive experiences.”

Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, added, “We are delighted to welcome Bisleri International as our Official Hydration Partner. Hydration is essential for peak athletic performance, and Bisleri's reputation for premium quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing world-class facilities and experiences for our players and fans of rugby. We are excited about the innovative content and engagement opportunities this partnership brings.”

Matches from the league are being broadcast live on JioHotstar.