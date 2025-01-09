Bisleri adex shoots 60% to Rs 101 crore in FY2024

New Delhi: The packaged drinking water company Bisleri International's advertising promotional expenses in FY24 were up nearly 60% to Rs 100.96 crore. This was at Rs 63.22 crore a year ago in FY23.

The company’s profit rose 82.8% to Rs 316.95 crore in FY24 and its revenue from operations was up 14.8% to Rs 2,689.69 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.

The total consolidated revenue of Bisleri International was up 18.32% to Rs 2,814.04 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, helped by other income, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

This is the highest revenue in the last five years for Bisleri International, a company owned by Ramesh J Chauhan, popularly known as RJC, and his family.

Bisleri International reported a profit of Rs 173.38 crore in FY23 while its revenue from operations was Rs 2,341.98 crore on a consolidated basis.

The total tax expense of Bisleri International is Rs 95.79 crore in FY24.

Total expenses of Bisleri International in FY24 were at Rs 2,410.92 crore, up 12.31%.

As of March 31, 2024, Ramesh J Chauhan owned a 54% shareholding of the company and his daughter Jayanti R Chauhan had having 33% shareholding of Bisleri International.

The remaining 13% is with his wife Zainab R Chauhan, according to Tofler.