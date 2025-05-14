Biryani Blues raises $5 million in pre-Series C funding

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant chain Biryani Blues on Tuesday said that it has raised $5 million (over Rs 40 crore) in a funding round led by Carpediem Capital's new fund, Yugadi Capital, with participation of other investors.

The funds raised in a pre-Series C funding round will support the expansion strategy, enhance human capital across functions, and upgrade operations and logistics. The brand plans to open over 100 new outlets over the next three years, Biryani Blues said in a statement.

"We are poised to accelerate our expansion by opening over 100 new brand stores over the next three years, in popular high street markets and malls across North India," said Raymond Andrews, Co-Founder, Biryani Blues.

Operating under Thea Kitchen, Biryani Blues runs 68 outlets across North India and Bengaluru.

Earlier, Biryani Blues raised $5 million in Series B funding from Rebel Foods in FY22. It had previously secured $2 million in Series A funding from Carpediem Capital Partners Fund I between FY 2016 and FY 2017.

"With this infusion, we reinforce our confidence in management's ability to scale its decade-long success. We remain committed to supporting Biryani Blues and its strong market potential," said Arvind Nair, Chairman, Carpediem Capital.

Biryani Blues said it clocked a revenue of $10 million in FY25, and after the latest funding, its valuation has reached $30 million.