Birthing Centre Cloudnine celebrates the bond between doctors and mothers

New Delhi: On Children’s Day, Cloudnine, the birthing centre, has launched a campaign that emphasises the deep bond between doctors and mothers.

The campaign highlights the trust that expecting and postnatal mothers place in their doctors—many of whom honour this bond by naming their children after those who supported them throughout their pregnancy journey.

“Our doctors don’t just care for mothers; they form deep, lasting relationships, becoming an integral part of their lives,” said Suresh Pandiyan, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals. “This campaign celebrates the unique bond between doctors and mothers, with many mothers choosing to name their children after their doctors as a symbol of the trust and care they received.”

The ad features real-life stories of mothers who named their children after Cloudnine doctors, symbolising the compassion, expertise, and unwavering support they experienced. Through this campaign, Cloudnine reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional care, ensuring every mother and child receives the attention they truly deserve.

