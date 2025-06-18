Birla Tyre unveils new logo and brand identity

New Delhi: Birla Tyre has introduced a new brand identity, including a redesigned logo and corporate website, as part of its ongoing transition under new promoters, a consortium led by Himadri Speciality Chemical and Dalmia Refractories.

The updated logo features a custom-designed wordmark representing speed and forward motion, accompanied by a tiger motif, referred to as ‘Tyger’, intended to convey power, agility and leadership. The blue and orange colour scheme is described by the company as a reflection of trust and optimism.

According to a company spokesperson, “This rebranding is more than merely a visual transformation; it is a reaffirmation of our dedication to purposeful development and progress. Our new logo encapsulates the essence of Birla Tyre, which is founded on three fundamental pillars: a legacy that motivates boldness, a product line that is prepared for the future, and an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation. As this new identity signals Birla Tyre’s readiness to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry with energy, innovation, and purpose.”

The company is also planning to expand its market presence and distribution footprint while focusing on a refreshed product strategy aligned with current mobility demands. It is preparing to roll out a series of integrated marketing campaigns across multiple media platforms, including digital, print, television and outdoor.

Birla Tyre’s rebranding comes alongside organisational restructuring efforts and additional financial backing, as it seeks to reposition itself within both domestic and international markets.