bigbasket to deliver Tanishq gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes this Dhanteras

New Delhi: bigbasket has teamed up with Tanishq, to offer gold and silver coins for Dhanteras. Customers can now purchase Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g and have them delivered to their doorstep.

This collaboration highlights bigbasket's strategy to broaden its offerings beyond groceries, capitalising on the rising trend of online purchases for gold and silver.

Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer, bigbasket, said, “Our partnership with the Tata ecosystem and in particular the collaboration with Tanishq is very strategic for us. We have always been known as a strong player in food and perishables as a category; however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offering, whether it is Gold and Silver coins, electronics or home appliances. This Diwali, bigbasket is committed to fulfilling all our customers' Diwali wish lists in 10 minutes.”

Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, “We are thrilled to partner with bigbasket to bring our exquisite gold and silver coins directly to customers' homes. Dhanteras holds immense significance, and through this partnership, we aim to make it easier for people to partake in the time-honoured tradition of purchasing gold, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.”