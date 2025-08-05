Bhavit Sheth takes over as Chair of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming committee; Nikhil Bansal becomes Co-Chair

New Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Bhavit Sheth, Co-Founder and COO of Dream Sports (Dream11), as the new Chair of its Digital Gaming Committee. Nikhil Bansal, Industry Head, Gaming and eServices at Google, will serve as Co-Chair.

They succeed Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder of Games24x7, who previously chaired the committee, and former Co-Chairs Dilsher Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, and Ankush Gera, Co-Founder and CEO of Junglee Games.

The Digital Gaming Committee represents the interests of India’s online gaming industry, including developers, platforms, technology providers, and service partners. It engages with policymakers and industry stakeholders on regulatory and growth-related matters, with a focus on responsible gaming practices.

Bhavit Sheth brings experience from leading one of India’s largest sports technology firms, while Nikhil Bansal brings a global view on gaming trends, monetisation models and regulatory frameworks through his role at Google.

Commenting on his appointment, Sheth said, “It’s an honour to take on the role of Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee. The sector has immense potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the vision of Digital India. I look forward to working closely with industry peers and policymakers to promote responsible gaming and build a sustainable ecosystem that benefits players, creators, and the broader community.”

Bansal added, “I’m excited to join as Co-Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee and collaborate with stakeholders to unlock new opportunities for growth. India’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and by fostering dialogue, best practices, and innovation, we can help shape an inclusive and thriving industry that delivers great experiences for millions of gamers.”