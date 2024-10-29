Bharti Airtel promotes marketing director Amit Tripathi to Director Market Operations role

New Delhi: Amit Tripathi, currently the Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at Bharti Airtel, will be appointed Director Market Operations, leading all circles and distribution strategy for the company.

Until now, Tripathi has led the marketing functions, including brand, customer experience and marketing functions across the B2C and B2B businesses.

Prior to this, he led customer experience for Airtel. Tripathi has served as the CEO for Mumbai, Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu circles in the last 18 years with the organisation.

Tripathi started his career with Airtel, joining the company as part of the Young Leader Program in 2005.

His career path at Airtel has been full of a variety of experiences across multiple functions like strategy, marketing, sales operations, customer experience and even an international stint in Australia.