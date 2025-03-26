Bharti Airtel appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO - Connected Homes and CMO

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has appointed Siddharth Sharma as its CEO - Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer. Sharma will assume the role effective April 1, 2025.

The company has also appointed Shivan Bhargava as Director - Customer Experience.

Sharma has 20+ years of experience driving growth and transformation in the telecom and media industry across India and Singapore.

In his current role, Sharma leads Airtel’s DTH Business as CEO.

He first joined Bharti Airtel in 2005 and was last designated as Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Head of Postpaid Business before being seconded to Singtel Singapore in 2016.

At Singtel, he spent three years as Head of Mobile Marketing and Analytics, driving data-led growth strategies.

In June 2019, Sharma returned to Airtel as CEO for the Kolkata, West Bengal and Odisha circles. Prior to Airtel, he gained experience at BPL Mobile and Jet Airways.

Sharma is an alumnus of UCLA Anderson School of Management.