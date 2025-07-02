Bharatesh Salian joins Wondrlab as President, Digital

New Delhi: Wondrlab has appointed Bharatesh Salian as President, Digital, as the company looks to strengthen its digital operations. Salian brings over 25 years of experience in digital strategy, customer experience, and marketing transformation across sectors.

His career spans leadership roles at major agency networks including Interpublic Group, Publicis Groupe, and Omnicom Media Group. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President – Marketing Science & CX at FCB/SIX, where he worked with brands such as Amazon, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, and JioMart on data-led customer experience projects.

At Wondrlab, Salian will be responsible for leading the digital practice, integrating performance marketing, experience design, content, and commerce. His role will also involve expanding the company’s capabilities in social media, digital storytelling, and AI-based marketing tools.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Wondrlab, said, “Bharatesh is a rare blend of data-first thinking and deep creative empathy. His ability to scale transformation across verticals and his obsession with outcomes make him the perfect fit for where we want to take Wondrlab next. Winning on digital platforms and developing communication solutions that resonate with consumer behaviour is primary today. And Bharatesh will lead that charge.”

Commenting on his new role, Salian said, “Wondrlab is a melting pot of creativity, tech, and purpose, and that’s exactly the kind of place where the future of marketing is being rewritten. I look forward to partnering with the amazing talent here to build unified, measurable, and scalable solutions for brands in India and beyond.”

Salian’s previous work has included missed-call marketing campaigns, setting up CX hubs, and using AI in enrolment and loyalty communications. At Wondrlab, his role involves handling digital strategy with a focus on business performance and consumer interaction.