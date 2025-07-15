Bharat Petroleum appoints Subhankar Sen as Director, Marketing

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation has announced that Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director (Marketing) of the company.

With over three decades of experience, Sen has held several leadership roles within the organisation.

As Business Head – Retail (West), he led a major overhaul of BPCL’s retail operations across fuel stations. Under his leadership, BPCL introduced new-age formats and enhanced customer engagement through digital-first initiatives.

The launch of BeCafe, a modern café concept at fuel stations, added a fresh dimension to non-fuel retailing and enhanced the overall consumer experience.

In the lubricants business, Sen played a key role in expanding the MAK Lubricants brand across India and overseas markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Africa.

BPCL said that as oil industry coordinator, Sen played a significant role in advancing the Government of India’s clean mobility agenda. “He was instrumental in the rollout of Doorstep Diesel Delivery and led BPCL’s eDrive initiative focused on building EV Fast Charging Corridors across the country, aimed at supporting the electric vehicle ecosystem. His collaborative approach with industry bodies and policymakers has contributed to tangible outcomes in India’s energy transition landscape,” the company added.