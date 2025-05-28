BGauss signs Actor Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador amid plans for expansion

New Delhi: BGauss, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer backed by RR Global Group, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. The move comes as the company looks to expand its presence in India's electric vehicle (EV) market, particularly in the two-wheeler segment.

Known for roles that project reliability and strength, Devgn’s image is seen as a match for the company’s focus on performance and dependability in its electric scooters. His association is expected to aid the brand’s outreach to a wider customer base and promote the adoption of electric mobility.

“BGauss, an Indian brand, is focused on building world-class electric vehicles, and I've associated with them for this meaningful reason,” Devgn said.

“According to BGauss Founder and Managing Director Hemant Kabra, the brand aims to offer vehicles that are tailored to Indian road conditions. “At BGauss, we focus on creating practical and reliable electric mobility designed specifically for Indian roads. Our vehicles embody this commitment. Ajay Devgn’s integrity and mass appeal perfectly resonate with our brand ethos, and we believe his partnership will significantly strengthen our reach as we promote sustainable urban mobility,” Kabra said.

BGauss recently introduced the RUV 350, an electric scooter designed for both city commuting and longer travel. The vehicle has a top speed of 75 km/h and a certified range of up to 145 km. It is powered by a 3.5 kW in-wheel motor and a 3 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

The company has also updated its C12 series with a new dual-tone model featuring a TFT screen and key features retained from previous versions.

BGauss has indicated plans to expand its vehicle lineup by adding electric bicycles and two more models within the next year. It is also targeting broader dealership expansion over the next two years to enhance its retail and service network.

The company’s investor portfolio includes Madhu and Mahaveer Lunawat of Bharat Value Fund and Darshan Patel of Vini Cosmetics.