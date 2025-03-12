Bergner sets the table for new Argent Samsara collection with Chef Vikas Khanna

New Delhi: Bergner, a cookware brand, has introduced its new Argent Samsara collection with Chef Vikas Khanna.

The brand film captures the process of making South Indian specialties like dosa, appam, and kummu curry. The narrative highlights the bond between food, family, and tradition and the role of cookware in maintaining the flavours' authenticity.

"Cooking is not just about preparing food; it's an art that brings people together," said Khanna, the face of Bergner. "I’m excited to be a part of this journey with Bergner, as the Argent Samsara cookware elevates the entire cooking experience with its perfect balance of form and function. Whether you're making a traditional South Indian dish or exploring new flavours, this range enhances the joy of cooking."

“At Bergner, we constantly innovate to meet the needs of Indian kitchens," said Umesh Guptaa, Director, Bergner, India. "We realised that while South Indian cuisine is an integral part of homes across the country, there was no premium Tri-Ply Non-Stick cookware specifically designed for it. Traditional cookware like appachetty and paniyarakkal lacked the durability and ease that modern home chefs need. With Argent Samsara, we’ve created India’s first Tri-Ply Non-Stick range, blending tradition with innovation to make every dish effortless and authentic.”

Watch the ad film: