Beastlife announces Rinku Singh its brand ambassador

Singh to endorse Beastlife and promote nutrition for athletes across growing health communities in India

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has officially partnered with BeastLife, coming on board as a brand ambassador to support the brand’s mission of delivering athlete-approved sports nutrition to India. 

Talking about his association with Beastlife, Singh said, “I am pleased to be associated with the brand’s vision to make world-class sports nutrition accessible in India. That’s something I believe in deeply and am proud to support.” 

Gaurav Taneja, Co-Founder of BeastLife & fitness influencer, said, “Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for - discipline, performance and authenticity. With Rinku joining the BeastLife family, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a brand that India’s fitness community can truly trust.”

Raj Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of BeastLife, added, “Rinku’s belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we’re building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose and gives us even more momentum to push boundaries”

