BeanstalkAsia appoints Rajneesh Chaturvedi as CEO

New Delhi: BeanstalkAsia, an integrated marketing communications agency, has appointed Rajneesh Chaturvedi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chaturvedi has 20+ years of experience across consumer marketing, brand strategy, and media. He has worked in multiple industries, including FMCG, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, and E-commerce (Healthcare).

Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder and Director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “We are delighted to have Chaturvedi onboard. His rich experience and diverse background across media planning and buying, brand strategy and marketing complement our aggressive growth ambitions across diverse geographical markets in Asia.”

Malini Sharma Thakur, Co-Founder and Director, BeanstalkAsia, added, “With Chaturvedi at the helm, BeanstalkAsia aims to strengthen its position as a leader in integrated marketing communications, leveraging his vast experience to drive creativity, strategic insights, and meaningful engagement for our clients.”

Chaturvedi said, “I’m thrilled to join BeanstalkAsia as CEO and lead a team of talented professionals. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and explore new opportunities for growth."

Beyond his corporate experience, Chaturvedi has been an entrepreneur as Co-Founder at Lokal Vokal, a hyperlocal OTT platform.

Prior to joining BeanstalkAsia, Chaturvedi worked with organisations such as Medlife and Kraft Heinz, where he was a member of the team involved in launching the Kraft portfolio in India.

His brand portfolio includes Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

His experience in the global communications landscape includes roles at WPP Group and IPG Mediabrands, where he worked on campaigns for brands such as Lifebuoy, Lux, Colgate, Nivea, HDFC Life, Mercedes Benz, LG, LIC, Bank of India, Honda Motorcycles and Citibank.

Additionally, he is a visiting faculty at IIM Nagpur and SVKM’s NMIMS.