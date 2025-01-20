BCCI invites proposals for stadium signage production and management Services

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited proposals for Stadium Signage Production and Management Services for International Events, Domestic Events, the Indian Premier League and the Women’s Premier League.

Accordingly, BCCI is issuing the Request for Proposal for Stadium Signage Production and Management Services (“RFP”) which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals.

The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFP will be available for purchase till January 28, 2025.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid,” said BCCI.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFP process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason, it added.