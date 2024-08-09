BCCI invites applications for General Manager (Marketing)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the post of General Manager Marketing (GM Marketing).

The GM Marketing will be responsible for developing and implementing the overall marketing strategies of the BCCI. The successful candidate will be tasked with creating both medium- and long-term marketing and brand strategies for the Board. This role involves designing, aligning, and planning marketing campaigns to enhance revenue, channel support, and brand score.

Additionally, the candidate will need to collaborate with all BCCI sponsors and oversee all marketing initiatives, ensuring that the BCCI’s mission, programs, and services are consistently presented in a strong and positive manner.

The GM Marketing should be able to identify innovative marketing strategies that will develop the sport, attract sponsors and other commercial partners, and create, implement, and oversee communication programs, both internal and external, that effectively describe and promote the organization.

Qualifications:

A postgraduate or Master’s degree, or an equivalent professional qualification.

A Master’s or Diploma in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing and Sales.

Significant experience in a leadership position within the marketing domain of a leading corporate organization in India or abroad.

A minimum of 15 years of experience in the marketing field.

The detailed job description for the position can be viewed at https://www.bcci.tv/jobs

Applications for the position should be submitted by 6:00 PM IST on 26th August 2024. Candidates can email their resumes to recruitment@bcci.tv.