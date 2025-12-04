New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and adidas introduced Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey on Thursday during the India–South Africa ODI in Raipur.

The reveal took place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, marking the first instance of the national T20 kit being presented live on the field during an international fixture.

A large-format version of the jersey was displayed inside the venue as part of the presentation. Both organisations positioned the in-stadium reveal as a way to bring spectators into the unveiling process.

The 2026 design references visual cues from India’s cricket kits of the 1990s while retaining the neckline used in the 2024 T20 World Cup jersey. adidas has described the kit as incorporating body-mapped and 3D-engineered stretch materials with

CLIMACOOL+ features are intended to support moisture control in warm conditions. Ventilation elements include perforated three-stripe tapes and strategically placed mesh panels.

The jersey will be available at select adidas outlets and on the company’s website, with prices starting at Rs 999. The national side is expected to wear the kit in forthcoming fixtures leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.