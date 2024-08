New Delhi: BBDO Worldwide has named Andrew Robertson as chairman, effective October 1, with Nancy Reyes set to succeed him as president and CEO.

Reyes, who joined BBDO last year as CEO of the Americas, brings experience from her previous senior roles at TBWA and Ogilvy.

Robertson, who has led BBDO for 20 years, will remain actively involved in supporting the company and mentoring staff in his new role.