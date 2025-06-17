Bata Group names Panos Mytaros as new Global CEO

New Delhi: The Bata Group has appointed Panos Mytaros as its new Global Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2025. He will succeed Sandeep Kataria, who has led the footwear company since 2020.

Kataria’s tenure included a period of considerable change, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in global retail dynamics. During this time, the company focused on digital transformation, operational efficiency, and expanding its presence in new markets.

Mytaros brings over three decades of leadership experience in the footwear and leather sector. He most recently served as CEO of ECCO from 2021 to 2024 and held various senior roles at the company prior to that.

“Panos is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a passion for footwear craftsmanship,” said Graham Allan, Chairman of the Bata Group. “His track record in brand building and developing compelling footwear collections, as well as in leading complex international organisations, made him the ideal candidate to guide Bata through our next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome Panos to the Bata Group.”