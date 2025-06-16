Bata global CEO Sandeep Kataria steps down

New Delhi: Sandeep Kataria has resigned as the global chief executive officer of footwear major Bata, according to a report by The Economic Times. His exit comes five years after becoming the first Indian to be appointed to the global role. An official announcement is expected later this week. Kataria is likely to remain in the position for up to six months to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.

His resignation comes at a time when the company is facing a slowdown in business performance. Bata India, the publicly listed subsidiary, recently reported a sharp fall in its earnings for the March quarter. Net profit dropped 27.8% year-on-year to Rs 45.92 crore, compared to Rs 63.65 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit declined 21.8% from the December quarter.

Revenue also saw a dip, falling 1.2% year-on-year to Rs 788.21 crore and 14.2% compared to the previous quarter.

Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive of Bata India, acknowledged prevailing challenges in the market. “Despite navigating through the demand headwinds... we managed to gain volumes,” Shah said, citing improvements in inventory management and expansion into semi-urban markets. During the quarter, the company added 19 franchise outlets as part of its focus on town-level growth.

Kataria had earlier served as CEO of Bata India before moving to the global role. He joined Bata in 2017 after holding senior leadership positions for over two decades at companies including Unilever, Yum Brands, and Vodafone. His experience spans consumer businesses in India and Europe.