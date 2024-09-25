Baseline Ventures signs Indian Men’s hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi: Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing and talent management company has announced the signing of the two-time Olympic Bronze Medallist, Harmanpreet Singh.

Baseline Ventures will be exclusively representing the Indian men’s Hockey team captain Harmanpreet for all his commercial engagements, which will include brand endorsements, sponsorships, digital associations and licensing etc.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, expressed his excitement about the association, stating, "We are extremely delighted to announce the signing of ‘sarpanch’ Harmanpreet Singh to our list of elite athletes across sports. Harmanpreet has proved himself as an elite level athlete and a strategic leader. He created history as a two-time Olympic medallist, and we are thrilled to work with him to bring to life some amazing campaigns that align with mutual vision.”

Harmanpreet Singh also shared his excitement partnering with Baseline Ventures, “I am super excited to partner with Baseline Ventures and work with this talented team. Baseline Ventures are known to be leaders in the sports marketing space, and I hope to work with them on creating valuable as well as exciting campaigns.”