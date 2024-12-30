Barista Coffee leadership team serves customers in New Delhi

New Delhi: Barista Coffee leadership team stepped behind the counters at Basant Lok Barista Cafe, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. The special initiative was aimed at building and strengthening the connection between customers and the brand.

With the leadership team on the ground in aprons serving customers, brewing coffee and engaging with the visitors showcased the camaraderie and commitment of Barista Coffee, the coffee chain said in a press statement.

The day full of engagement witnessed Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, along with his Senior Management team taking charge of store operations.

“This initiative was a fantastic opportunity for our leadership team to connect with the heart of our business – our customers and our store operations,” said Agrawal. “It’s crucial for us to understand the customer experience at every level, and by stepping into the shoes of our baristas, we gain invaluable insights that help us enhance our offerings and improve our operations. It also allows us to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our store teams.”