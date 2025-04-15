BankersKlub onboards Gaurav Kathuria as Head of Marketing and Partnerships

New Delhi: BankersKlub, a fintech aggregator platform, has appointed Gaurav Kathuria as Head of Marketing and Partnerships.

In his new role, Kathuria will oversee the company’s marketing and partnership initiatives.

He will work on BankersKlub’s brand presence, forge high-impact partnerships to propel the platform’s expansion and enhance customer engagement through integrated marketing strategies.

He has experience in performance marketing, content creation, demand generation, and automation.

Rajat Chopra, Founder and CEO, BankersKlub, said, “We are excited to welcome Kathuria as our Head of Marketing and Partnerships. His demonstrated success in brand development, client engagement, and strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with our vision for BankersKlub's growth. Kathuria’s leadership and expertise will help us scale successful marketing and relationship-building strategies. We are confident that by cultivating high-impact partnerships and optimising marketing efforts, Kathuria’s leadership will play a key role in propelling BankersKlub to new heights in a competitive marketplace.”

Kathuria said, “I am excited to join BankersKlub and contribute to its mission of facilitating strategic investment opportunities for high-growth companies. My goal is to leverage data-driven marketing strategies and optimise performance across digital and offline channels to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement. By forging strategic partnerships and alliances, I aim to position BankersKlub as a trusted platform for pre-IPO, IPO, and growth capital stage companies. I look forward to driving scalable and sustainable growth by aligning marketing initiatives with business objectives and delivering measurable outcomes.”

Kathuria has 20+ years of experience in marketing, growth, and digital transformation across both B2B and B2C sectors.

He specialises in Martech-driven strategies that drive business scalability and performance optimisation.

Before joining BankersKlub, Kathuria worked with organisations such as The Times of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Visa Inc, and Home Credit.