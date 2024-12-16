Ballantine's partners with NBCUniversal TV series 'Suits' for limited-edition pack

New Delhi: Ballantine's—from the House of Pernod Ricard India—announced a strategic partnership with the television series NBCUniversal’s ‘Suits’ through a Limited Edition Pack.

This partnership has been curated by Universal’s licensing partner, Black White Orange, for India.

Ballantine's has created platforms for self-expression like ‘Unofficial Evenings’ that provide a space for this tribe on various passion points like music, comedy and gaming—setting a strong foundation for the brand’s new association with ‘Suits’.

Ballantine's association with 'Suits' traces back to 2015, when the brand collaborated with Gabriel Macht, who portrayed Harvey Specter. This partnership amplified the brand's message of staying true to one's convictions—values that resonate deeply with professionals worldwide.

Just as Ballantine's celebrates the corporate tribe and highlights the importance of 'Staying True' and finding success on your own terms, ‘Suits’ also embodies these values by showcasing characters that unapologetically own their strengths, weaknesses, and unique perspectives, inspiring viewers to do the same.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, shared, "Over the years, Ballantine's has strived to celebrate the corporate tribe in India. This consumer segment has expanded from traditional corporates to now also include start-ups, creative and gig-economy. The brand’s connection with this cohort has been consistent over the past decade despite its ever-changing nature, and this collaboration with the television series 'Suits' is another step in that direction. This partnership embodies our commitment to recognising those who define success on their own terms while ‘Staying True’ to themselves. The Ballantine's X Suits LEP is more than a limited edition offering; through its distinctive design and premium positioning, we're creating a sophisticated touchpoint that is a tribute to the spirit of authenticity and excellence that drives India's corporate tribe."

The Ballantine's X Suits Limited Edition Pack (Ballantine's Finest, 750ml, 43% v/v) will be available across key markets this season. This launch will be supported by curated retail experiences across modern trade and premium outlets in major corporate hubs, ensuring accessibility for discerning professionals.