Balancehero India appoints Ashish Aggarwal as new CMO

New Delhi: Balancehero India, the company that operates the digital lending and payment app, True Balance, recently appointed Ashish Aggarwal as Chief Marketing Officer.

Before this, he was the Head of Growth and Marketing at the EV charging company, Statiq.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Aggarwal joined the team with leadership experience from roles at BharatPe, Navi, Snapdeal, and Statiq.

Souparno Bagchi, Chief Operating Officer of Balancehero India, stated, “Ashish’s deep understanding of the digital ecosystem, combined with his ability to scale growth, makes him a remarkable addition to Balancehero’s leadership. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive innovation and serve the credit needs of Bharat.”

Ashish Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, commented, “Joining Balancehero India offers a unique opportunity to drive strategic growth in a rapidly evolving fintech landscape. My objective will be to implement data-driven marketing initiatives that strengthen the company while advancing the mission of financial inclusion.”