Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Naveen Pandey as Managing Director

New Delhi: Bajaj Consumer Care has announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its new Managing Director, following the conclusion of Jaideep Nandi’s five-year tenure on June 30, according to a regulatory filing.

The company stated, “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, recommended the appointment of Naveen Pandey as Additional Director designated as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from July 1, 2025.”

The appointment will be placed before shareholders for approval at the company’s upcoming 19th Annual General Meeting. Nandi had been serving as Managing Director since July 1, 2020.

The board also approved a leadership change in the finance division. Aakash Gupta has been appointed as Head-Finance, effective July 1. This follows the resignation of Richard D’Souza, who stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the company informed in the same filing.