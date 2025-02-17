Bajaj Consumer Care acquires Banjara's

New Delhi: Bajaj Consumer Care has acquired Vishal Personal Care’s Banjara's

Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100% stake in the company in a two-phase transaction, starting with an initial 49% stake, followed by the remaining 51% in the second tranche. The estimated transaction value stands at Rs 120 crore, with an enterprise value of approximately Rs 108.3 crore.

Banjara’s was launched in 1991 under Vishal Personal Care in Hyderabad.

With a product portfolio including facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders, the brand caters to a growing segment of consumers seeking safe and natural beauty solutions which largely aligns with the values of Bajaj Consumer Care.

BCCL will also introduce brand Banjara’s products in its stronghold Hindi-speaking markets (HSM), effectively doubling its reach in both regions.

Vishal Personal Care along with its brand Banjara’s has demonstrated a robust financial track record with a four-year CAGR of 14% and an annual revenue exceeding Rs 50 crore, said BCCL in a statement.

Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director of Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care's footprint in the five southern markets. The addition of Banjara’s to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve the evolving consumers across India, while also complementing our product range for further expansion."