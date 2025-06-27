Bajaj Auto’s Probiking onboards AdGlobal360 for nationwide hyperlocal marketing push

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto’s Probiking division has engaged MarTech firm AdGlobal360 (AGL) to handle its pan-India hyperlocal marketing initiatives.

The collaboration has led to the onboarding of over 400 KTM and Triumph dealerships across the country onto AGL’s Glocal360 platform within three months of rollout.

The partnership is also set to expand to Bajaj Motorcycles, the brand’s commuter segment, which is currently preparing for a pilot rollout on Glocal360.

Glocal360 is designed to support dealerships with location-specific marketing capabilities. It is currently used by Area Sales Managers and other dealership stakeholders to manage local marketing activity. Tools such as TrendVizor, which offers analytics-driven campaign insights, and GeoBiz Manager, which helps optimise Google Business Profiles, are part of the platform’s offering.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manik Nangia, President Probiking at Bajaj Auto, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with AGL, whose deep expertise in hyperlocal marketing and customised tech stacks will help our dealer network deliver more relevant, timely, and impactful customer experiences. This collaboration is a step forward in strengthening our digital-first approach across premium classic & sports segments alike.”

Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360, added, “With Glocal360, we're not just digitising dealer networks, we're enabling them to respond to consumer intent in real-time. This mandate is a validation of our deep-rooted investments in scalable, made-for-India MarTech solutions that adapt to regional nuances while delivering national impact. As we extend this ecosystem to Bajaj Motorcycles, we’re confident in building a hyperlocal model that’s both agile and outcome-driven.”