New Delhi: Madhur Bajaj, non-executive director at Bajaj Auto, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning. He was 63.

Bajaj had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai a few days back due to a health issue. He suffered a stroke two days ago.

He died at the hospital around 5 am on Friday, they added. Further details are awaited.

Madhur Bajaj is survived by his wife, two children, and extended family.