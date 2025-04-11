Baba Ramdev embroiled in controversy over “sharbat jihad” remarks

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev has landed in a controversy over his comments regarding “sharbat jihad”.

While promoting Patanjali’s range of sharbat and fruit juices, Ramdev asserted that customers should abstain from the poison of toilet cleaners sold in the name of soft drinks.

He hinted at a company that sells sharbat and uses the revenue generated from its sale to build mosques and madrasas.

Though it is their religion, he added, customers should still choose whether they want to invest in this sharbat jihad, like love jihad, or they want to contribute towards the building of Gurukuls and Patanjali Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Ramdev is now facing criticism over his remarks. He was hinting at Hamdard India’s Roohafza drink.

Additionally, Patanjali’s several products, such as Dantkanti toothpaste and ghee, are in legal trouble over quality issues and false claims.

A post on Patanjali’s X account said, "Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and "sharbat Jihad". Bring home only Patanjali Sharbat and Juices. Find the nearest store by searching "Patanjali Store / Chikitsalya Near Me" on Google or clicking the link below."

“Sharbat Jihad? Lala Ramdev is now selling his low-quality Patanjali Sharbat by playing the Hindu-Muslim card. He knows that's the only way to fool Indians. The same Ramdev sold his Patanjali products in the Middle East by obtaining Halal certification for some of its products, particularly those intended for export to Gulf countries,” an X user posted.

Watch the video: