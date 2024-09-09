Ayurveda goes digital: Maharishi Ayurveda transitions to D2C with new campaign

New Delhi: In a move that blends ancient wisdom with contemporary marketing, Maharishi Ayurveda has launched a new campaign titled #rightthewrongs, starring Kalki Koechlin. This campaign marks a pivotal shift for the nearly four-decade-old organisation as it transitions from a traditional B2B model to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach.

Rajat Wahi, Head of Global Marketing and Digital Business for Maharishi Ayurveda, explained that the campaign is part of a larger strategy to modernise the perception of Ayurveda in India. “Ayurveda, with its principle of root cause-based solutions, sets it apart from many other health sciences. Our campaign is about making Ayurveda more relevant and relatable to today’s consumer,” Wahi said.

The three ad films:

Historically, Maharishi Ayurveda’s business model was closely tied to the Transcendental Meditation Movement, which has a substantial global following. The company primarily served this established audience, and its approach was not heavily oriented towards direct consumer engagement.

However, Wahi noted that the recent campaign signifies the company’s first substantial push into B2C territory. “We’re moving towards a D2C model because we believe that a digital-first approach will allow us to reach and educate a broader audience,” he added.

Wahi acknowledged that Ayurveda is often viewed as outdated, but he sees a growing opportunity in the post-COVID era. “Natural and herbal products have gained significant traction,” he said. “Our campaign uses a stand-up comic approach to connect with consumers in a way that feels modern and relevant.”

The oral care market, in particular, has seen a shift towards natural products. According to Wahi, the natural dentifrice segment outpacing its non-natural counterparts, reflecting a consumer preference for organic solutions. Maharishi Ayurveda’s entry into this market is part of a broader strategy to capitalise on this trend.

Education plays a crucial role in Maharishi Ayurveda’s strategy. Wahi emphasised that the company is not just selling products but also providing valuable information about Ayurveda. “We’re very active on social media,” he said. “Our educational series and podcasts aim to simplify Ayurveda and address common misconceptions.” The company employs a team of 25–30 Vaidyas to create content that educates and informs across various platforms.

In addition to educational content, Maharishi Ayurveda’s strategy includes collaborating with influencers who align with the brand’s values. The partnership with Kalki Koechlin is a key element of this approach. “Choosing the right face for our campaign is vital. It’s about ensuring that the influencer resonates with our brand ideology and effectively reaches our target audience,” Wahi noted.

While acknowledging the challenges of frequent algorithm updates in a digital world, he stressed the importance of maintaining authentic and relevant content. Therefore, he addressed the company’s approach to SEO and digital marketing. “We’re focusing on improving our technical SEO and enhancing our content strategy. Content that is well-researched and relevant will help us improve our visibility,” he explained.

“Undoubtedly, video content emerges well in this algorithmic play and we cater to our content strategy well—including podcasts, videos, blogs, etc.,” said Wahi. Herein, the primary languages are Hindi and English, given the company’s target audience on a global scale.

Amid an established presence across 40 countries, India is a challenge for brands often because of its diverse consumer base that caters to different cultures and languages. And so, Maharishi Ayurveda is focused on regionalising its content to cater to India’s linguistic diversity. Wahi indicated that regional content for the southern market is in development and expected to launch around October.

In recent years, India’s advertising industry has faced increasing scrutiny over misleading advertisements and unsubstantiated claims. With a surge in consumer awareness and the rise of digital platforms, there have been numerous instances where companies have been called out for exaggerating the benefits of their products or making unverified claims. For companies like Maharishi Ayurveda, which blends traditional wellness concepts with modern digital marketing, adherence to these regulations is not just a legal obligation but a key component of their brand integrity.

In India, Maharishi Ayurveda aligns with ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) guidelines, ensuring that all product claims are substantiated by solid research. “We have approximately 111 research studies backing our product claims,” Wahi explained. “We’re an AYUSH premium-certified organisation, which underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.”

“For us, compliance is not just about meeting legal requirements; it’s about upholding the trust our customers place in us,” he said. This commitment has been a hallmark of Maharishi Ayurveda throughout its nearly four-decade history and remains a key factor as it expands its digital and regional presence.

Wahi detailed that the company adheres to rigorous regulations across various international markets, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. This adherence not only covers the quality of raw materials but also extends to regulatory norms around product claims. Therefore, the emphasis on regulatory compliance is more than a checkbox for Maharishi Ayurveda—it’s a strategic advantage. The way to go D2C would involve marrying a sustainable marketing strategy with that of a compliant operational process.

The brand was founded in 1986 and is today available across Europe, North America and the Indian subcontinent. The brand’s vision is to create a disease-free society and to take Ayurveda to the world. In doing so,

Maharishi Ayurveda is now focusing on acquiring a larger share of the Indian market across different segments, starting with the Oral Hygiene market which stood at US$ 1,951.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US $ 2,967.5 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% during the period (as per the IMARC Group).