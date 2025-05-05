Axiscades appoints Ravikumar Joghee as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Axiscades Technologies, an end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider, has appointed Ravikumar Joghee as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer.

Joghee has 30+ years of experience across aerospace and defence, mobility, BFSI, and IT sectors. During his earlier stint with Axiscades in 2010 as Vice-President, he led strategic programs for clients including Airbus and Bombardier, and worked to set up design centres across India and Europe.

He has also held positions at Wipro, Sandvik, and Numentica Technologies.

In his new role at Axiscades, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic endeavours and talent acquisition function. He will also serve as President – USA, driving the company’s North American growth.

Alfonso Martinez, CEO and MD, Axiscades, said, “We are delighted to welcome Joghee to Axiscades. His ability to drive high-margin growth and build robust talent ecosystems will give us strategic autonomy in value-added areas. His vision is closely aligned with our mission to be the engineering partner of choice for next-generation solutions. Axiscades is evolving into a ‘Chip to Product’ company by offering integrated solutions from semiconductor design to final product delivery. It is also expanding its capabilities from prototype development to batch production across the defence, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductors verticals. Joghee’s deep expertise in engineering innovation and digital transformation will be instrumental in shaping this next phase of growth. His focus on repositioning brands and shaping AI-led go-to-market strategies supports our ambition to stay ahead of the curve. In addition, his leadership of our USA operations will strengthen our presence in a key region of focus and significant growth.”

Joghee said, “Axiscades is redefining engineering by bringing high-complexity, value-added work under one roof. I’m honoured to re-join during this exciting phase of growth under Sampath Ravinarayanan’s leadership. My immediate focus will be to sharpen our strategic priorities and elevate Axiscades into one of the top three engineering brands in India. We are also gearing up to scale our operations in North America to tap into multi-billion-dollar advanced manufacturing opportunities, while implementing AI-driven talent strategies to build future-ready teams. I look forward to amplifying our brand, expanding market reach, and supporting global OEMs as they transition to the future of manufacturing.”

