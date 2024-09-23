Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as MD and CEO

Delhi: Axis Finance (AFL) has appointed Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director and CEO ‘designate’,’ subject to regulatory approvals.

Bipin Saraf, who served as MD and CEO of Axis Finance, started his career with Axis Bank in 2003 and was entrusted to lead the Axis Finance team in 2013. After leading the Axis Finance team, he will be moving back to Axis Bank to lead Bharat Banking. Following the approval of the regulator, the transition of Saraf will be affected to the Bank.

Giridhar brings over 28 years of experience in the banking domain and has handled leadership roles across various leading private sector banks.

Welcoming Giridhar to Axis family, Amitabh Chaudhry, Chairperson, Axis Finance, said, “Axis Finance has grown over the years, expanded its presence across the country, built a strong employee base and has also transitioned to add Retail and SME business capabilities rather than just being a corporate lending entity. As Axis Finance enters its next chapter of its growth, I’m delighted to welcome Sai Giridhar to Axis Finance. I am confident that with Sai’s leadership, the team is well-positioned to take Axis Finance to newer heights as they enhance their efforts to strengthen the market positioning of Axis Finance in the NBFC space.”

On the appointment, Giridhar said, “It is my pleasure and privilege to join the Axis Finance family. The Indian financial services industry is at an exciting stage of growth, and our board has set forth an expansive vision for Axis Finance. Our focus will be on delivering superior experiences and innovative products to our customers and partners. The entire team will work collectively to build a best-in-class organisation.”