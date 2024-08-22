0

Awfis Space Solutions elevates Sheetal Vanwari to CMO

Vanwari, who has been with the company for 7 years, previously served as Head of Marketing

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Sheetal Vanwari

New Delhi: Awfis Space Solutions has announced the promotion of Sheetal Vanwari to Chief Marketing Officer. 

Vanwari, who has been with the company for 7 years and previously served as Head of Marketing, shared the news on LinkedIn. 

Before joining Awfis, she was Assistant General Manager at Kalpataru Group and has experience with Webchutney and Arc Worldwide.

