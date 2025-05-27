Awfis Space Solutions appoints Sumit Lakhani as CEO

New Delhi: Awfis Space Solutions, workspace solutions company, has announced the appointment of Sumit Lakhani as its new Chief Executive Officer. The leadership change is aimed at strengthening the company’s operational execution and customer-centric initiatives, the firm said.

Lakhani, who has been part of Awfis since its early days, will now oversee profit and loss responsibilities, day-to-day operations, and areas including sales, marketing, and supply acquisition.

Amit Ramani, the company’s Founder and current Chairman and Managing Director, will remain in his position and continue to guide Awfis’ strategic direction. His responsibilities will include business growth, new initiatives such as Awfis Transform (Design and Build), and supervision of key support functions including finance, human resources, legal, and administration.

“This leadership transition is a significant step forward in our journey of scaling Awfis into a futuristic, world-class organisation,” said Ramani. “Sumit has played a key role in Awfis’ growth story, consistently demonstrating a deep understanding of our business, customers, and culture. His ability to lead with clarity, collaborate across teams, and drive innovation makes him uniquely equipped to take on this role.”

Lakhani has held various leadership roles within the company, contributing to brand development, customer engagement, and go-to-market strategies. His appointment, the company stated, aligns with its long-term vision for growth and adaptability in a rapidly evolving market.

“I am truly honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Awfis’ evolution,” said Lakhani. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of growing with the company—from its early startup days to becoming India’s leading flex workspace provider. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and unlock new opportunities that define the future of work in India.”

Before joining Awfis, Lakhani worked in senior roles across investment banking, asset management, and IT services at organisations including Yes Bank, ST Asset Management, and Tesco. A graduate of the S.P. Jain Centre of Management, he is recognised in the industry for his blend of analytical skills and forward-thinking approach.