Avnish Anand, co-founder and MD of Caratlane, steps down

New Delhi: Avnish Anand, co-founder and managing director of CaratLane, has stepped down after 13 years with the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Anand announced his resignation, citing a desire to reprioritise his life and pursue other interests. He mentioned the need to find balance and avoid future regrets, stating, "Building a business requires sacrifices, often at the expense of work-life balance… but priorities change."

While Anand remains committed to the startup ecosystem and aims to "help build more CaratLanes," he plans to take time to explore new ventures before deciding on his next steps.

His departure follows a significant year for CaratLane, during which Titan acquired the remaining shares in the company.