Aviva India appoints Suresh Mahalingam as Chairperson

Mumbai: Aviva Life Insurance Company India today announced the appointment of Suresh Mahalingam as its new Chairperson.

Mahalingam has been associated with Aviva since July 2020, serving as an Independent Director on the Board.

Speaking on his appointment, Mahalingam said, “I’m happy to take up the new role as Chairperson of Aviva India. I look forward to working closely with the Board and executive leadership team. I am sincerely grateful to the board members and shareholders for their continued trust and support. I remain committed to driving Aviva India’s sustained growth, resilience, and long-term value creation.”

With over 30 years of leadership experience across the BFSI and FMCG sectors, Mahalingam has been instrumental in building, scaling, and transforming businesses in highly dynamic and competitive markets. His inclusive leadership style and strategic approach have been key to his success across varied roles.

Additionally, he actively mentors emerging organizations and regularly shares his insights as a keynote speaker at leading industry platforms.