AVIA announces Future of Video India conference, part of WAVES in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) announced the Future of Video India conference, set to take place on May 2, 2025, at the Trident, Bandra Kurla (BKC), Mumbai, and part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the trends and advancements shaping the future of India's media and entertainment landscape.
Sessions will explore the integration of AI and technology in media companies, and the content strategies of some of India’s largest streaming platforms, including JioStar, Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Networks India. Discussions will highlight the role of regulatory frameworks, the evolution of premium video advertising, and the rise of hybrid business models. Additionally, attendees will gain insights into the future trends in Indian content, and what it would take for India to become a global content powerhouse.
Key Speaker Highlights:
Abhay Shanker Verma, Principal Advisor (Broadcasting & Cable Services), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India
Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia
Sushant Sreeram, Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar
Vivek Couto, Managing and Executive Director, Media Partners Asia (MPA)
Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India
Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions & CEO, NXTDIGITAL
Kelly Day, Head of International & Vice President, Prime Video
Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific & MENA, Prime Video
Saurabh Srivastava, COO – Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment
Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India