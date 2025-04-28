AVIA announces Future of Video India conference, part of WAVES in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) announced the Future of Video India conference, set to take place on May 2, 2025, at the Trident, Bandra Kurla (BKC), Mumbai, and part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the trends and advancements shaping the future of India's media and entertainment landscape.

Sessions will explore the integration of AI and technology in media companies, and the content strategies of some of India’s largest streaming platforms, including JioStar, Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Networks India. Discussions will highlight the role of regulatory frameworks, the evolution of premium video advertising, and the rise of hybrid business models. Additionally, attendees will gain insights into the future trends in Indian content, and what it would take for India to become a global content powerhouse.

Key Speaker Highlights:

