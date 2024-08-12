AV Organics appoints Sonam Pama as marketing head for Evocus

Delhi: AV Organics, the parent company of Evocus, has announced the appointment of Sonam Pama as the new Head of Marketing.

Pama joins AV Organics with over 15 years of experience in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital marketing. She has previously worked with several brands, including Vodafone, Eatigo, EigenRisk Inc., Lemme Be.

Commenting on her new role, Pama said, "I am thrilled to join AV Organics and lead the marketing efforts for Evocus. The brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen Evocus's market presence and engage with our consumers in meaningful ways."

Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director of AV Organics, also expressed his excitement about Pama’s appointment. "We are excited to welcome Sonam Pama to the AV Organics family. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in driving Evocus's growth and success. We believe her leadership will bring a fresh perspective to our marketing strategies and help us achieve new milestones."