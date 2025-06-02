Aurionpro appoints Sachin Salian as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Aurionpro Solutions has appointed Sachin Salian as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The company operates across the banking, mobility, payments, and government sectors.

Salian, who has over two decades of experience in strategic marketing and brand leadership, will oversee the firm’s global marketing operations. His remit includes brand strategy, digital engagement, communications, and go-to-market execution across key international regions.

Before joining Aurionpro, Salian held senior marketing positions at various technology firms. His background spans both B2B and B2C environments, with a focus on digital transformation and customer engagement in technology-driven businesses.

At Aurionpro, he is expected to work alongside business heads on corporate and product-level marketing strategies, with an aim to strengthen the company’s market presence.

Speaking on his appointment, Salian said, "Aurionpro is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation and growth, and I look forward to contributing to its next phase of success. As CMO, I’m excited to shape a brand narrative that reflects our bold ambitions through a marketing approach rooted in data, customer insight, and in creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. Together with the leadership team, I look forward to amplifying our global presence and driving meaningful engagement across all our markets."

Salian holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, specialising in Marketing and Strategy. He also holds a certification in advanced digital marketing and regularly contributes to industry discussions on future-facing marketing practices.